KL Rahul smashes his 32nd IPL fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2023, 09:41 pm 1 min read

Rahul scored a 74-run knock, smashing his 32nd IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was the lone hero for his side in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season against Punjab Kings. Rahul scored a 74-run knock, smashing his 32nd IPL fifty. It's also his maiden fifty in IPL 2023. Rahul, who became the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs, saw his team score 159/8 versus PBKS.

Strike rate of 132.14 for Rahul

Rahul and fellow LSG opener Kyle Mayers added 49 runs in the powerplay overs. However, PBKS hit back claiming two quick scalps. Rahul found a company in Krunal Pandya and the duo added 48 runs for the third wicket. LSG were reduced to 111/4 before Rahul shifted gears. He fell to Arshdeep Singh in the 19th over. Rahul carried a strike rate of 132.14.

Rahul gets his 32nd IPL fifty

Rahul smashed a 74-run knock from 56 balls. His knock was laced with eight fours and a six. He has now raced to 4,044 IPL runs at an average of 47.02. Besides his 32 fifties, he also has four centuries. Earlier in his innings, Rahul surpassed the 4,000-run mark. He broke Chris Gayle's record to become the quickest to the landmark (105 innings).