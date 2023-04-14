Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill guides GT to victory against PBKS

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 14, 2023, 12:34 am 2 min read

Shubman Gill slammed his 16th IPL half-century (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings in the 18th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The Titans chased down 154, riding on Shubman Gill's half-century. The Indian batter continues his bright form, scoring his second half-century of the ongoing season. Notably, GT have won their third match of IPL 2023.

Gill plays a match-winning knock

Gill, who has been in sublime form, raced to his fifty off 40 balls in the 16th over. He reached the 50-run mark by scoring a boundary off Rahul Chahar. It was his second half-century of the season and 16th overall in the tournament. Gill was at his best, having slammed 67 off 49 balls (7 fours, 1 six).

Gill has over 2,000 IPL runs

In the last match against KKR, Gill touched the 2,000-run mark (IPL). He became the 48th batter to get the milestone. The right-handed batter has now raced to 2,083 runs at 33.06. The tally includes 16 fifties (HS: 96). It must be noted that Gill slammed over 400 runs in the last three IPL seasons. 63, 14, 39, and 67 read his scores (2023).

How did the match pan out?

PBKS fared decently in the Powerplay after GT elected to field (52/2). They struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. Mohit Sharma took two wickets as PBKS managed 153/8. In response, Wriddhiman Saha and Gill fired at the start. Although GT lost a couple of quick wickets, Gill starred with a fifty. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia ensured GT victory.