IPL 2023, DC vs MI: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 11, 2023, 02:24 pm 2 min read

MI lost by seven wickets against CSK (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Delhi Capitals will host Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have had a slow start this season and are still in search of their first win. Although they have some quality players in both lineups, most of them haven't delivered yet. It will be fascinating to see who comes out on top. Here's more.

Rohit Sharma vs Khaleel Ahmed

Rohit Sharma has had a slow start and was dismissed by pacers in the Powerplay in the first two matches. Against DC, he will have to face Khaleel Ahmed. Rohit has faced Khaleel four times in the IPL and has been dismissed once (SR: 73.52). In 83 IPL innings, Rohit has been dismissed 22 times against left-arm pacers, while striking at 128.16.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Axar Patel

Suryakumar Yadav has struggled against spin in the first two matches this season. His primary challenge in the middle will be to play Axar Patel. In 10 IPL meetings, SKY has scored 53 runs against Axar, while getting dismissed once. However, he had a very low strike rate of 86.88. In 45 IPL innings against left-arm spinners, SKY has fallen nine times (SR: 107.69).

David Warner vs Jofra Archer

David Warner has faced criticism for his cautious and slow approach this season. However, against MI, he will have to take on Jofra Archer. Warner has been dismissed four out of five times by Archer in T20s. He has only managed 27 runs at a strike rate of 87.09 against him. In three IPL meetings, Warner has fallen twice to Archer (SR: 78.94).

Prithvi Shaw vs Piyush Chawla

Prithvi Shaw likes pace early on in his innings and his stats against spin early on aren't the best. So Rohit may unleash Piyush Chawla to remove the dasher. Shaw has faced Chawla only three times in the IPL and has been dismissed twice. He generally takes the aggressive route and has slammed 47 runs at a strike rate of 151.61.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the match. The pitch here is generally good for batting, but the slow nature will aid the spinners as the match progresses. 8.36 is the average run-rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

