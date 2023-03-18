Sports

MI's Amelia Kerr races to 10 wickets in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Amelia Kerr shined versus UP Warriorz, having claimed 2/22 and completing 10 wickets in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Despite her brilliance with the ball, MI tasted their maiden defeat in the tournament as they lost to UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here's more.

Kerr bowled with a lot of control

The 22-year-old New Zealander was instrumental in keeping MI in the game throughout the Warriorz innings. Kerr picked up the crucial wicket of Tahlia McGrath (38) who looked in great touch. She later went for some runs but removed Grace Harris (39) at a very important juncture. Kerr now has picked 10 wickets in WPL 2023 at 14.40 with an economy of only 6.96.

3rd MI bowler to pick 10 wickets

The leg-spinner became the third MI bowler to pick 10 wickets in WPL 2023. Among her teammates, she is only behind joint-highest wicket-taker Saika Ishaque (12) and West Indian all-rounder Hayley Matthews (11). The only other bowler with 10+ wickets is UPW's Sophie Ecclestone (12).

How did the match pan out?

MI-W were off to a poor start as they lost Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt early. Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with crucial knocks. A blazing cameo from Issy Wong (32) helped them post 127. Ecclestone finished with 3/15. In reply, UPW were also off to a poor start but knocks from McGrath and Harris helped them get over the line.