IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma vs Kuldeep Yadav: Decoding head-to-head record

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 11, 2023, 10:52 am 2 min read

Rohit Sharma hasn't had his best record against spin in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

﻿Delhi Capitals will be keen to get off the mark when they host Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams will have victory on their mind in the battle of the bottom dwellers. The clash between MI skipper Rohit Sharma and DC's Kuldeep Yadav will be a fascinating duel. Here we decode the key battle.

How have Rohit and Kuldeep fared against each other?

Rohit has taken a very cautious approach against Kuldeep in their five IPL meetings. The MI skipper has scored 49 runs in 39 balls at a strike rate of 125.64. Kuldeep has dismissed him only once while conceding three sixes. Rohit's record against left-arm spinners in IPL isn't the best. In 100 IPL innings, he was dismissed 16 times (SR: 108.01) by left-arm spinners.

Rohit has slammed second-most runs against DC in IPL

Rohit has been amazing against DC in the IPL over the years. In 32 meetings against the franchise, the veteran has slammed 912 runs at an average of 31.44. He is the second-highest run-scorer against DC, only behind Virat Kohli's tally of 925 runs. Rohit has smoked five fifties with the highest score of 74* He has smashed 42 maximums and 73 fours.

How has Rohit fared against spinners in the IPL?

Rohit has not enjoyed facing the left-arm spinners in the IPL and his overall stats in the tournament against the spinners are also not noteworthy. In 178 IPL innings against spinners, he has scored 2,031 runs and got dismissed 66 times. He owns a low strike rate of 112.02. Out of the 66 dismissals, 16 have come against left-arm spinners in 100 IPL innings.

Here's a look at Rohit and Kuldeep's overall IPL numbers

Rohit has amassed 5,901 IPL runs in 229 appearances at an average of 30.10. He will be the fourth batter to reach the 6,000-run landmark. He has slammed 40 fifties and a solitary ton. On the other hand, Kuldeep has scalped 63 wickets in 62 IPL matches at 27.6 and an economy of 8.28. He finished with 21 wickets from 14 matches last season.

Did you know?

While playing for Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009, Rohit claimed a hattrick against MI and finished with figures worth 4/9. On the other hand, Kuldeep was one of the three bowlers to pick 20-plus wickets in the middle phase (7-16) of IPL 2022.