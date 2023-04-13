Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings in final-over thriller

Apr 13, 2023

Mohit Sharma took two wickets on his IPL return (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings in the 18th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The Titans chased down 154, riding on Shubman Gill's half-century. Kagiso Rabada, who took a solitary wicket, completed 100 scalps in the tournament. Notably, GT have won their third match of the season. Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

PBKS fared decently in the Powerplay after GT elected to field (52/2 in Powerplay). They struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. Mohit Sharma took two wickets as PBKS managed 153/8. In response, Wriddhiman Saha and Gill fired at the start. Although GT lost a couple of quick wickets, Gill starred with a fifty. Miller and Rahul Tewatia ensured GT victory.

Fastest to 100 IPL wickets

Rabada picked his 100th IPL wicket after dismissing Saha in the fifth over. The right-arm seamer took 1,438 balls, becoming the fastest ever to the milestone. He broke the record of legend Lasith Malinga, who completed 100 wickets in as many as 1,622 balls in the tournament. Dwayne Bravo (1,619) and Harshal Patel (1,647) follow Bravo on the elite list.

A concerted bowling effort

It was a concerted bowling effort by the GT bowlers. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, and Rashid Khan took a wicket each. Seamer Mohit was the most economical bowler out of all, having conceded 18 runs in four overs. He took two wickets. Meanwhile, Rashid gave away 26 runs in his four-over spell. He dismissed the dangerous Matthew Short (36).

Mohit makes his debut for GT

Mohit, who represented India in the 2015 ODI World Cup, played his first IPL match since the 2020 edition. He last featured in the tournament for Delhi Capitals against Punjab in Dubai. GT picked Mohit for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh this time.

Gill slams his second fifty of IPL 2023

Gill, who has been in sublime form, raced to his fifty off 40 balls in the 16th over. He reached the 50-run mark by scoring a boundary off Rahul Chahar. It was his second half-century of the season and 16th overall in the tournament. Gill was at his best, having slammed an unbeaten 58 off 44 balls (7 fours, 1 six).