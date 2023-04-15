Sports

IPL 2023, Punjab Kings overcome Lucknow Super Giants: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2023

Punjab Kings overcame Lucknow Super Giants in match number 21 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings overcame Lucknow Super Giants in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. LSG scored 159/8 in 20 overs as KL Rahul managed 74. For PBKS, Sam Curran claimed a three-fer. In response, Sikandar Raza shined with a fifty and Shahrukh Khan impressed at the death to help PBKS pull off a win (161/8). Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

LSG were off to a solid start as the openers added 53 runs before Punjab pulled the strings with two quick scalps. Rahul and Krunal Pandya added a decent partnership but PBKS ended the middle overs on the front foot. In the death overs, Sam Curran's excellence helped PBKS. In response, PBKS kept losing wickets at key junctures. However, they crossed the line.

Rahul becomes the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs

Rahul added a new feather to his illustrious cap in the IPL, becoming the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs. Rahul broke Chris Gayle's record in terms of innings taken for 4,000 IPL runs. Rahul achieved the mark in 105 innings. Gayle held the record, having broken the barrier in 112 innings. David Warner (114), Virat Kohli (128), and AB de Villiers (131) follow suit.

Rahul gets his 32nd IPL fifty

Rahul smashed a 74-run knock from 56 balls. His knock was laced with eight fours and a six. He has now raced to 4,044 IPL runs at an average of 47.02. Rahul slammed his 32nd IPL fifty, he also has four centuries.

Curran registers best bowling returns on IPL captaincy debut

As per Cricbuzz, Curran (3/31) has now registered the best bowling returns on IPL captaincy debut. Curran is the first bowler to claim a three-fer on IPL captaincy debut. 2/21 - Sourav Ganguly (KKR) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008, 2/25 - Anil Kumble (RCB) vs PBKS, Durban, 2009, and 2/36 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs RCB, Mumbai WS, 2008 were steered clear by Curran.

21st fifty for Raza in the 20-over format

PBKS all-rounder Raza was the standout performer for his side. He slammed his maiden IPL fifty, besides racing to his 21st fifty in the 20-over format. He also went past 3,400 runs in the 20-over format. He also claimed 1/19 with the ball for Punjab.