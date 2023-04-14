Sports

Mayank Agarwal vs Sunil Narine in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 14, 2023, 11:08 am 2 min read

Narine has dismissed Mayank twice in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. Both sides are coming off victories and would like to build on their winning momentum. Mayank Agarwal's battle with Sunil Narine will be to watch out for in the contest. Here we decode their stats.

How has Mayank fared versus Narine?

Mayank and Narine have crossed swords seven times in IPL. Though the mystery off-spinner has dismissed him twice, he has conceded 38 runs off 27 balls. Hence, the dashing opener has been aggressive against Narine in the past. As the Caribbean star mostly operates in the middle overs, Mayank would face him after getting accustomed to the conditions.

Has Mayank struggled against off-spinners?

Mayank backs himself to attack off-spinners and his strike rate of 160.77 against them in IPL is a testimony of the same. He has accumulated 291 runs off 181 balls against them at an average of 26.45. Offies have dismissed him 11 times in 35 IPL meetings. Meanwhile, the batter has struggled versus KKR, accumulating just 281 runs in 14 games at 21.61.

Narine's numbers versus right-handed batters

Meanwhile, Narine has enjoyed bowling to right-handed batters in IPL. He has dismissed right-handers 109 times in IPL, conceding runs at a paltry rate of 6.45. However, against SRH, he has just 11 wickets in 20 games as he concedes runs at 6.52 against the Orange Army. At Eden Gardens, he boasts 58 wickets in 46 games (ER: 6.2).

A look at their overall numbers

Mayank has accumulated 2,383 runs in 116 games at a strike rate of 133.65. His scores in the ongoing season read 21, 8, and 27. He would like to convert his starts. With 158 wickets at an economy rate of 6.64, Narine is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He has been impressive in IPL 2023 with his figures reading 3/33, 2/16, and 1/40.

