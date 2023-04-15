Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS: Sam Curran elects to bowl

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS: Sam Curran elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2023, 07:08 pm 2 min read

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is missing the match

Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to continue their winning run when they will host the Punjab Kings in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. LSG have won their last two matches and are in great form, while PBKS have blown hot and cold this season. Sam Curran has won the toss and will bowl first.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The famous BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash on April 15, 7:30pm onward. The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. The pacers will also get some help from the strip. A high-scoring clash can be expected. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

Story of these two sides in IPL 2023

In their four matches in IPL 2023, LSG have won twice while chasing. The only match they lost chasing was against CSK. The only time they played at home this season, they defended their total against DC. PBKS won their first two matches but lost their next two. They have batted first in all four games and scored 190+ twice, winning on both occasions.

Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

No Dhawan for PBKS

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is missing the match. Stand-in skipper Curran confirmed the same during the toss. "Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don't know how bad it is but hopefully he won't be out long," said Curran.