Manish Pandey clocks his 22nd IPL fifty: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 15, 2023, 07:44 pm 2 min read

Manish Pandey scored his 22nd IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals veteran batter Manish Pandey was the only batter to stage a fight as he scored a 38-ball 50 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Pandey was DC's lone warrior as none of the other batters could cross the 30-run mark. DC were folded for only 151/9 while chasing 175. Here's more.

A valiant knock from Pandey

Pandey slammed his 22nd half-century in the IPL at his domestic home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was excellent against RCB's trump card Wanindu Hasaranga and while he was at the crease, the hosts were still in the game. His knock was laced with five fours and a six. Pandey stitched three 20-plus partnerships but ultimately got dismissed by Hasaranga.

Here are his overall IPL numbers

Courtesy of his fifty, Pandey has now registered 3,734 runs in 163 IPL matches at an average of 29.79. Apart from his 22 fifties in the tournament, he also has a solitary ton. He has smoked 106 maximums and 328 fours in the tournament. Pandey played an instrumental role in KKR's second IPL title in 2014.

How did the match pan out?

Chasing a 175-run score, DC were off to a howler, losing three wickets for just two runs. David Warner perished cheaply as well before DC kept losing wickets. Pandey showed some character with a 38-ball 50. Earlier, RCB were off and running as the openers added 42 runs. Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror added another 40-plus stand. DC hit back with some quality bowling.