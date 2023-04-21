Sports

IPL 2023: DC beat KKR to claim their first win

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 21, 2023, 12:19 am 3 min read

Warner smashed his 59th IPL half-century (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A defiant knock from David Warner helped Delhi Capitals win their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Delhi. He slammed another half-century as DC chased down 128 against Kolkata Knight Riders, who were bundled out. The match went down to the wire despite a strong start by DC. DC, who lost six wickets, chased seven runs in the final over.

How did the match pan out?

KKR started poorly after DC elected to field (PP: 35/3). Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each as KKR perished (20 overs). Jason Roy (43) stuck around, while Andre Russell slammed a 31-ball 38* toward the end. DC lost three wickets before Warner took over. Although KKR bowlers scripted a comeback, DC won eventually (128/6 in 19.2 overs).

Ishant makes his comeback memorable

Indian seamer Ishant straightaway made a mark on his comeback match. The right-arm pacer last played an IPL match during the 2021 season for the Capitals. Ishant was all over the KKR batters, having bagged figures worth 2/19 in four overs. After completing his spell, Ishant was replaced by Prithvi Shaw, who came in as an Impact Player.

DC bowlers choke KKR

It was a concerted bowling effort from the Capitals. Ishant, Nortje, Axar, and Kuldeep took two wickets each, making use of the deceptive strip in Delhi. However, Ishant was the pick of the bowlers, having finished with an economy rate of 4.80. Mukesh Kumar scalped the solitary wicket of debutant Litton Das. Kuldeep dismissed Roy, who slammed a useful 43.

Warner slams his 59th IPL fifty

Warner, who has been under the scanner for his slow knocks, slammed a 41-ball 57 against KKR. He smashed his fourth half-century of the ongoing season, hammering 11 fours in his knock. Warner now has 59 fifties in the IPL besides four centuries. He is the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, having scored 276 runs at an average of 55.20.

Most runs against KKR in IPL

Warner has become the leading run-scorer against KKR in the IPL. He claimed the top spot after overtaking Rohit Sharma (1,040). Notably, Warner and Rohit are the only players with over 1,000 runs against the Knight Riders in the cash-rich league. Warner has racked up 1,075 IPL runs against KKR at an average of 44.79. The tally includes six half-centuries.

Shaw yet to go big

The torrid run of DC opener Shaw continues in the IPL. He was knocked over by Varun Chakravarthy for just 13(11) in the fifth over. As stated, Shaw came in as an Impact Player after replacing Ishant. Shaw is yet to complete 50 runs in six matches this season. His scores read 12, 7, 0, 15, 0, and 13.

DC claim their first win of IPL 2023

Before tonight, DC were vying to win their first match of the season. They lost their first five matches in IPL 2023. DC still occupy the 10th spot on the points table, behind Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).