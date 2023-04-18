Sports

Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player with 6,000 IPL runs: Stats

Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player with 6,000 IPL runs: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 18, 2023, 08:15 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma smashed an 18-ball 28 against SRH (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rohit Sharma has completed 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians skipper achieved the feat in the 25th match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Rohit has become just the fourth player to enter the 6,000-run club. Earlier in the season, he completed 5,000 runs for MI in T20 cricket. Here are the stats.

Another milestone for Rohit

Rohit, who slammed a half-century against Delhi Capitals, couldn't capitalize tonight. He smashed an 18-ball 28, a knock laced with 6 fours. However, he managed to unlock a massive achievement. Rohit has become the fourth player to score 6,000 IPL runs. Virat Kohli (6,844), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477), and David Warner (6,109) are the only other players with this feat.

A look at his IPL stats

Rohit currently owns 6,014 runs in 232 appearances at a decent average of 30.22 in the IPL. His strike rate reads 130.03. The tally includes 41 fifties and a solitary ton. Rohit's highest score of 109* was recorded versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012. Rohit has featured in the third-most matches in the cash-rich league, after MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik.

Over 5,000 T20 runs for MI

Earlier in the season, Rohit became the first player to score 5,000 runs for MI in T20 cricket. Kohli (RCB) and Suresh Raina (CSK) are the only players with over 5,000 runs for a team in the format.