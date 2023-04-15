Sports

IPL 2023: Who is RCB pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak? Key details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 15, 2023

Vyshak made a sensational IPL debut (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in match 20 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a sensational debut for RCB speedster Vijaykumar Vyshak, who finished with 3/20 in his four overs. He played an instrumental role in restricting DC to only 153/9. Here we look at his details.

A debut to remember for Vyshak

Vyshak played as the fourth seamer in the starting XI. He made an instant impact in the sixth over and removed DC skipper David Warner with a slower ball. He returned in the 13th over to deceive Axar Patel with a knuckleball. The 26-year-old completed his three-wicket haul with another slower ball to dismiss Lalit Yadav. He conceded only two fours.

Who is Vijaykumar Vyshak?

Hailing from Karnataka, Vyshak was born on January 31, 1997. The 26-year-old started as an opening batter but later he was transformed into a pacer bowler. During his U-17 days, he was playing for Basavangudi Cricket Club and there his coach, Ramana pushed him to take up fast bowling. He made his debut for Karnataka in the 2021-22 season.

A look at his domestic numbers

Vyshak has accumulated 38 wickets in 10 First-Class matches. He finished the last Ranji Trophy season for Karnataka with 31 wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.58. He has also scalped 11 wickets in seven List A matches. Coming to T20s, he has featured in 15 matches and has mustered 25 wickets at 14.92 with an impressive economy of 6.78.

Abhimanyu Mithun guided Vyshak during his early days

Vyshak, who joined the RCB camp as an injury replacement for Rajat Patidar, was once mentored by veteran pacer Abhimanyu Mithun. They met in the Karnataka camp and Mithun helped Vyshak with his physical fitness and also shared tips to improve his bowling. "Mithun's experience helped Vysakh to hone his cricketing skills and improved his fitness," his father Vijay Kumar told Free Press Journal.

How did the match pan out?

Chasing a 175-run score, DC were off to a howler, losing three wickets for just two runs. Warner perished cheaply as well before DC kept losing wickets. Manish Pandey showed some character with a 38-ball 50. Earlier, RCB were off and running as the openers added 42 runs. Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror added another 40-plus stand. DC hit back with some quality bowling.