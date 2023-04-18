Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs MI: Aiden Markram elects to field

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is hosting the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 25 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both sides have made similar starts to their campaign, losing their first two games and winning the next two. Hence, an enthralling contest is on the cards. SRH skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and T Natarajan. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

Timing, TV listing, venue, and pitch details

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this encounter on Tuesday (April 18). While the track here has been conducive for batting, spinners would also get some help as the match progresses. 7.96 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

Here is the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two teams much. MI and SRH have nine wins apiece in 19 IPL affairs so far. In 2019, the two sides were involved in a tied match. MI sealed that game in the Super Over. The two sides met just once last season, and the Orange Army narrowly clinched that duel by three runs.

Who are the key performers?

Tilak Varma has clobbered 177 runs in four games this season at a strike rate of 150. Harry Brook smoked a brilliant ton (100*) in his last outing versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Though MI pacers have struggled, veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has been brilliant, taking five wickets (ER: 6.25). Mayank Markande has six wickets in just two games at an economy of 5.25.