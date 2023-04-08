Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Rohit Sharma's stats versus CSK

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 08, 2023

Rohit Sharma has led MI to 5 IPL titles

In what is being called the clash of the titans, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords in Match 12 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will host this duel on Saturday (April 8). Eyes will be on MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who will look to lead from the front. Here are his stats.

How Rohit has fared versus CSK

Rohit has played 31 games against MS Dhoni's men in which he accumulated 770 runs at 27.5. His strike rate in this regard reads 125.40. The tally includes seven fifties with his highest score being 87. Only Shikhar Dhawan (1,029) and Virat Kohli (979) own more IPL runs versus the Chennai-based team. At Wankhede, Rohit has clobbered 320 runs vs CSK at 40.

Rohit's struggles versus Ravindra Jadeja

Meanwhile, Rohit ﻿has struggled against Ravindra Jadeja in the past. The left-arm spinner, who generally operates in the middle overs, has been a vital part of CSK's bowling attack. He has dismissed the MI skipper thrice in 16 IPL meetings. Jadeja has also managed to keep Rohit quiet as the latter has a paltry strike rate of 98.61 in this battle.

How he has fared versus Deepak Chahar

Another CSK bowler who can trouble Rohit is pacer Deepak Chahar. As both players open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to lock horns. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, Chahar has dismissed the MI star twice in eight IPL meetings. Rohit has garnered 51 off 42 deliveries against the right-arm fast bowler.

The knock in IPL 2015 final

Rohit was at his destructive best when CSK and MI met in the 2015 IPL final. Batting at number three, the dasher slammed 50 off just 26 balls as MI posted 202/5 while batting first (6 fours, 2 sixes). They eventually won the contest by 41 runs and lifted their second title. Rohit was awarded the Player of the Match.

A dismal start to the campaign

MI have made another dismal start to their campaign, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets in their opener. Rohit could only manage one run off 10 deliveries in the contest. Hence, they would be raring to open their account versus CSK, who own one victory and a defeat this season. At Wankhede, MI boast seven wins and three defeats versus CSK.

A look at Rohit's overall IPL numbers

Rohit currently owns 5,880 runs in 228 IPL appearances at a decent average of 30.15. His strike rate reads 129.62. The tally includes 40 fifties and a solitary ton. Rohit's highest score of 109* was recorded versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012. Meanwhile, only Virat Kohli (6,727), Shikhar Dhawan (6,370), and David Warner (5,974) own more runs in the competition.

