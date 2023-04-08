Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: Pitch report (Wankhede Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 08, 2023

Rohit Sharma has scored 770 runs against CSK (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will host this mouth-watering clash on Saturday (April 8). While CSK own a win and a defeat this season, MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their only assignment so far. Here is the pitch report.

How the track behaves here

The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring, with the boundaries being on the shorter side. Pacers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. Notably, MI will play seven of their 14 league-stage games at Wankhede this season. They have done well at the venue in the past. Meanwhile, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl due to the dew factor.

Did you know?

MI have so far played 71 IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium and emerged winners on 43 occasions (excluding super over games). Among IPL teams, only Kolkata Knight Riders (46 at Eden Gardens) own more victories at a venue. At Wankhede, MI have met CSK 10 times and claimed victories on seven occasions. The remaining three matches went in CSK's favor.

A look at the stadium stats

As mentioned, the track here is fruitful for batting as the average run rate of teams batting first here reads 8.42. Chasing sides have won 56 of the 104 IPL games played here. Teams batting first emerged winners on 47 occasions. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) own the highest team score at this venue, 235/1 versus MI in IPL 2015.

Here are the key performers

At Wankhede, Rohit Sharma has clobbered 1,840 runs in 66 games with his strike rate being 132.66. Suryakumar Yadav has smoked 506 runs in 19 IPL games here (SR: 135.29). CSK's Ambati Rayudu owns 988 runs in 54 IPL matches here (128.64). Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has accumulated 278 runs and 14 wickets in 20 IPL matches here.

Here are the Playing XIs

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, and Jason Behrendorff. CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

