Sports

IPL 2023: MI to field against KKR; Suryakumar to lead

IPL 2023: MI to field against KKR; Suryakumar to lead

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 16, 2023, 03:41 pm 3 min read

KKR have won two of their first four games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 22 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Though MI suffered defeats in their first two games, they are coming off a win versus Delhi Capitals. KKR have two wins and as many defeats. Suryakumar Yadav, who is leading MI in place of Rohit Sharma, has won the toss and elected to field.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the clash on April 16, 3:30pm onward. The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring, with the boundaries being on the shorter side. Pacers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have done well here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the H2H record

Rohit Sharma's men firmly dominate KKR in terms of head-to-head record in IPL. MI have defeated the two-time champions 22 times in 31 games while losing just nine. KKR's record at Wankhede is even more terrible as MI have defeated them eight times in nine games here. Only one game has landed in their favor. Last year, however, KKR defeated MI on both occasions.

Here are the key players

Sunil Narine has scalped a total of 23 wickets against MI in 20 IPL matches at 22.73. Rinku Singh has been sensational this season as his previous three scores read: 58*, 46*, and 46. Tilak Varma has been among the runs for MI, having mustered 147 runs at a strike rate of 158.06.

Here are the two teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, and Varun Chakaravarthy. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, and Riley Meredith.

Captaincy debut for Suryakumar Yadav

As Rohit Sharma sits out due to a stomach bug, Suryakumar Yadav has been named MI's captain for this clash. Notably, SKY has endured a lean run lately as his scores this season read 0, 1, and 15.

Debut for Arjun Tendulkar

Son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar makes his much-awaited IPL debut. He has been with the MI squad since the 2021 season but did not get any chances in the last two editions. Meanwhile, uncapped South African pacer Duan Jansen also makes his IPL debut. Meanwhile, KKR have named an unchanged XI from their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.