IPL 2023: RCB host MS Dhoni-led CSK at the Chinnaswamy

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 16, 2023, 02:35 pm 3 min read

RCB defeated DC by 23 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match number 24 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see the Royal Challengers facing the Chennai Super Kings. The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the electrifying clash on April 17. Both teams have two wins and two losses from the first four matches. RCB are coming off a win against DC, while CSK lost to RR in their last fixture. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

RCB will play their fourth match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. The pitch here is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. The toss-winning captain might elect to bowl because of dew playing a role. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

Here's the H2H record

RCB and CSK are two of the most loved franchises and they have met each other 30 times in the IPL. CSK have the edge with 19 wins, while RCB have recorded 10 victories (NR: 1). In the last meeting, RCB won by 13 runs. They batted first and posted 173/8 and CSK in response could only manage 160/8. Harshal Patel finished with 3/35.

Story of these two teams in IPL 2023

RCB started with a win against MI in the opener. But they suffered a heavy defeat against KKR in the second match. They lost a thriller against LSG before beating DC in the last clash. CSK lost the curtain raiser against GT and then registered their first win against LSG at home. They dominated MI before going down against RR at the Chepauk.

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli has slammed three fifties this season, scoring 214 runs in four matches at 71.33. Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 197 runs this season at 65.66. Harshal Patel has scalped 13 wickets in eight matches against CSK. MS Dhoni has smoked 838 runs against RCB in 33 matches. Second-highest run-scorer versus RCB. Tushar Deshpande and Mohammed Siraj have scalped seven wickets each this season.

Here are the probable playing XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj and Vijaykumar Vyshak. CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh and Dwaine Pretorius.

Dream11 Fantasy options

Fantasy option 1: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Virat Kohli (captain), Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Maheesh Theekshana and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Fantasy option 2: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli (captain), Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande and Wayne Parnell.