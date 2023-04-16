Sports

Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan in IPL: Decoding the stats

Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 16, 2023, 02:15 pm 2 min read

Buttler has scored 204 runs in four matches this season (Source: Twitter/@josbuttler)

Gujarat Titans will be hosting the Rajasthan Royals in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams are enjoying a winning run and there will be plenty of fascinating duels. However, all eyes will be on Jos Buttler versus Rashid Khan. Here's more.

How have Buttler and Rashid fared against each other?

Buttler is the most-prized wicket in the RR batting lineup. Hence removing him early on will be GT's main plan. So for that, we may see Rashid operating right after the powerplays. Buttler and Rashid have featured against each other eight times in the IPL and the former was dismissed thrice. The dasher scored only 30 runs off 47 balls against Rashid (SR: 63.82).

How has Buttler fared against leg-spinners in the IPL?

Buttler plays leg-spin decently as he has an IPL strike rate of 128.82. In 40 innings, he has slammed 295 runs and was dismissed 11 times. His dismissal rate shows that leg-spinners have been effective against him. Meanwhile, Buttler has slammed two fifties against GT and has mustered 182 runs in three matches at 60.66. His highest score of 89 came in the playoffs.

Rashid's stats against right-handed batters

Rashid boasts an excellent record against right-handed batters in the IPL. The leggie has scalped 80 wickets of right-handers in 96 innings, while conceding runs at an economy of 6.30. He has recorded 10 wickets in 11 matches against RR at 26.50 (economy: 6.02). Rashid has featured in only three IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium and has scalped six wickets (economy: 6.75).

A look at their overall IPL numbers

Buttler has compiled 3,035 runs in 86 matches at a strike rate of 150.91. He has amassed 204 runs in four matches this season. With 121 wickets in 96 matches, Rashid is the 13th-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. His economy of 6.42 is the best among bowlers with 100-plus wickets in the tournament. Rashid has scalped nine wickets in four matches this season.

Poll Who will win the duel?