SRH's Harry Brook smashes his maiden IPL century: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 14, 2023, 09:11 pm 1 min read

Brook is now the third SRH batter to hammer a century in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook showed his worth with a sensational century against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. Brook was off and running in the powerplay overs before slowing down versus the spinners. He got back to a rampant mode, taking Lockie Ferguson to the cleaners before bringing up his ton.

Brook shares two defiant stands

Brook and Aiden Markram added a solid 72-run stand. Markram was in his rhythm and scored the bulk of the runs. However, Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Markram for 50. And then, Abhishek Sharma joined Brook in the middle and the two went ballistic, helping SRH go past the 200-run mark (228/4). Abhishek was out for a well-made 17-ball 32.

Second century and 2,500 runs for Brook in 20-over format

Playing his 103rd game, Brook hammered his second century in the 20-over format. He has also gone past the 2,500-run mark. Brook is now the third SRH batter to hammer a century in the IPL after David Warner (two tons) and Jonny Bairstow.

