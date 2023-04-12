Sports

Suryakumar Yadav has four ducks in last six innings: Stats

In the ongoing IPL 2023 season, Suryakumar has scored 15, 1, and 0 respectively (Source: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

Suryakumar Yadav is enduring a lean run in white-ball cricket of late. On Tuesday, he registered a first-ball duck for Mumbai Indians against the Delhi Capitals in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Suryakumar, who had a defining 2022 campaign in white-ball cricket, has found it tough in recent times, failing to make an impact. We decode his stats.

One of the most fluent hitters with great versatility on offer, Suryakumar was expected to cash in when India faced Australia in a three-match ODI series last month. However, he was bamboozled by Mitchell Starc.

His confidence took a hit and in the ongoing IPL season, his form has been a worry for MI, who registered their maiden win versus DC.

Three successive golden ducks versus Australia

In the ODI series versus Australia, Suryakumar registered three successive ducks. In all three matches, he was out of the very first ball he faced. Starc trapped him LBW with pacy inswingers in a similar fashion in the first two ODIs. In the third ODI, he was bowled out by Ashton Agar, while trying to cut a ball that hurried onto him.

Forgettable numbers for Suryakumar in ODI series versus Australia

Suryakumar became the sixth Indian to have recorded three consecutive golden ducks in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar (1994), Anil Kumble (1996), Zaheer Khan (2003-04), Ishant Sharma (2010-11), and Jasprit Bumrah (2017-2019) are the others. As per Cricbuzz, 13 batters have recorded three ducks in a bilateral ODI series (from five to seven matches). SKY remains the only Indian on this list.

A look at his ODI numbers

Across 21 ODI innings, Suryakumar has a dismal return of just 433 runs at 24.05. He has managed two fifties with the best score of 64. He hasn't hit a fifty in his last 15 ODI innings. There have been nine single-digit knocks.

15, 1, and 0 in IPL 2023

In the ongoing IPL 2023 season, Suryakumar has scored 15, 1, and 0 respectively. Versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he tried to cut Michael Bracewell and was caught at backward point. A sweep shot saw him purchase a nick off Mitchell Santner's drifted delivery down the leg side versus Chennai Super Kings. And versus DC, he was out caught down the leg side.

Four golden ducks in the last six innings

Suryakumar has four golden ducks to his name in the last six innings in white-ball cricket. In total, he has scored 16 runs at an average of 2.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has now been dismissed 29 times from 0-10 runs in the IPL. He has seven ducks, besides scoring 126 runs from 162 deliveries at an average of 4.34.

