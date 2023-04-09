Sports

IPL 2023: Mayank Markande shines with 4/15 on SRH debut

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 09, 2023, 10:51 pm 2 min read

Markande finished with 4/15 versus PBKS (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mayank Markande announced himself with a terrific spell on his Sunrisers Hyderabad debut against the Punjab Kings in match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He finished with figures of 4/15 as SRH restricted PBKS to only 143/9 The leg-spinner ran through the PBKS batting order registering his second four-fer in the IPL. Here we look at his stats.

A fiery spell from young Markande

Markande was introduced in the ninth over of the innings and he made an immediate impact by removing the dangerous Sam Curran. In his next over, he trapped Shahrukh Khan in front of the wickets. Even Rahul Chahar was dismissed similarly in the 13th over. Lastly, he disturbed the stumps of Nathan Ellis in the 15 over.

A look at his career numbers

Markande made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018. He scalped 15 wickets in 14 matches for MI in 2018 at an average of 24.53. In the next three IPL seasons, he only played six matches and picked up two wickets. Overall, he has now scalped 21 wickets in 21 IPL appearances at 25.00. His first four-fer came against SRH in 2018.

How did the PBKS innings pan out?

PBKS had a torrid start in Hyderabad. Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran added 41 runs for the fourth wicket. Dhawan slammed 66-ball 99* and also stitched a 55-stand with Mohit Rathee for the last wicket. Dhawan's heroics allowed PBKS to post 143/9. Markande, Marco Jansen and Umran Malik shared the eight wickets.

Did you know?

Markande's both four-wicket hauls in the IPL have come at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He recorded his first four-fer for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 against SRH in Hyderabad. Five years later, he scalped his second four-wicket haul at the same venue for SRH.