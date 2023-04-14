Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 14, 2023, 07:59 pm 2 min read

Kagiso Rabada became the fastest to reach 100 IPL wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will return home to stretch their winning momentum as they will host the Punjab Kings in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The BRSABV Ekana Stadium will host the match on April 15 from 7:30pm onward. Both teams are filled with stars and their duels will light up the exciting fixture. Here's more.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Amit Mishra

Shikhar Dhawan has looked in excellent touch this season. He has enjoyed playing the pacers and that's why LSG might do something different and bring in Amit Mishra early. Dhawan has faced Mishra in five IPL meetings, being dismissed thrice by the veteran leggie. He has scored only 39 runs off 32 deliveries at a strike rate of 121.87.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs Ravi Bishnoi

Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be very important for PBKS in the middle overs and during that phase, he will have to negotiate with Ravi Bishnoi's bowling. Rajapaksa and Bishnoi have met only once in IPL and the former has scored five runs in three balls, without getting dismissed. He struggles against leg spinners, he has been dismissed twice in seven IPL meetings (SR: 111.90).

KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

KL Rahul is still looking to regain his lost form and will be eager to slam a big knock, while PBKS speedster Kagiso Rabada will look to rattle him early on. Rahul and Rabada have crossed swords in five IPL meetings and the former has scored only 28 runs in 25 balls (SR: 112). The PBKS skipper has also fallen to Rabada twice.

Nicholas Pooran vs Arshdeep Singh

Nicholas Pooran is coming off a great knock in the last match. He will go big again considering the situation and Arshdeep Singh will be responsible to stop the dasher. Pooran has slammed 15 runs off 12 deliveries in the IPL against Arshdeep, without getting dismissed. In 17 IPL innings, Pooran owns a strike rate of 189.38 against left-arm pacers, while getting dismissed thrice.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

This will be LSG's second home match this season at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium. The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. The pacers will also get some help from the strip. A high-scoring clash can be expected. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

Poll How will come out on top?