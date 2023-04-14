Sports

Virat Kohli: Decoding his IPL stats versus Delhi Capitals

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 14, 2023, 07:20 pm 2 min read

Kohli has scored 925 runs against DC in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to bounce back after their last defeat. They will host Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Amidst many negatives for RCB, Virat Kohli's form this season is a major positive. Kohli has a fantastic record against the Delhi Capitals and will look to score big against them. Here's more.

Second-highest run-scorer against DC

Kohli relishes playing against his state franchise. He has amassed 925 runs in 25 IPL innings at an impressive average of 51.38. He is only behind Rohit Sharma (977) in the runs tally. He has slammed eight fifties while striking at 134.05. Kohli's highest score against DC came back in 2013 when he smoked a 58-ball 99, he eventually got run out.

Virat Kohli's sensational record at the Chinnaswamy stadium

Kohli has played exceptional knocks at the M. Chinnaswamy ground. Whenever he is out in the middle, the entire crowd goes berserk. He has smashed 2,489 IPL runs at this wonderful venue in 77 matches at an average of 38.29. Kohli has accumulated 18 fifties and three tons at this ground while batting at a strike rate of 139.67.

Kohli's numbers against DC bowlers

Kohli has struggled against spinners of late and DC's bowlers will be charged up. Kohli has 37 runs off 35 deliveries against Kuldeep Yadav, being dismissed once in four meetings. In nine meetings against Axar Patel, Kohli scored 66 runs in 58 balls (one dismissal). Pacer Khaleel Ahmed has also dismissed Kohli once in two meetings, conceding 17 runs in 10 balls.

His overall IPL numbers

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 6,788 runs in 226 IPL matches at an average of 36.69 (SR: 129.54). He has accumulated 46 fifties and five tons in this tournament. Overall, the star batter has amassed 11,490 runs in 363 T20 games at an average of 41.18. He will be the fourth batter to complete 11,500 T20 runs, first among Indians.