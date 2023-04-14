Sports

IPL 2023: Aiden Markram smashes a 26-ball 50 versus KKR

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 14, 2023, 09:42 pm 1 min read

SRK skipper Markram scored a fluent 26-ball 50 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Aiden Markram was superb against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season on Friday. SRK skipper Markram scored a fluent 26-ball 50, hammering two fours and five sixes. He shared a brilliant half-century-plus stand alongside centurion Harry Brook to set up SRH's base for a massive score (228/4). Here's more.

Fourth IPL fifty for Markram

Markram was excellent against the KKR spinners, dispatching Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy for boundaries. He was dismissed in the 13th over by Chakravarthy while going for a big shot. Markram struck at an impressive 192.31. He hammered his fourth IPL fifty. Markram has now raced to 614 IPL runs at an impressive 40.93.

22nd fifty for Markram in the 20-over format

Markram has gone past 2,900 runs in the 20-over format (2,944). He slammed his 22nd fifty as well. Markram hit his maiden fifty in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, this was his fourth score of 50-plus in his last five innings across formats.