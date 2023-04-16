Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Pitch report (Narendra Modi Stadium)

Shubman Gill has fared well at this venue (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will cross swords with the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium will host this fixture on April 16 (Sunday). Both sides have made a terrific start to their campaigns, winning three of their first four games. Here we look at the pitch report.

Largest cricket stadium in the world

Previously known as the Motera Stadium, the venue is the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1,10,000 spectators. In 2015, the stadium was demolished for renovation and inaugurated again in 2021. The track offers assistance to spinners. However, the quick outfield gives the batters good returns for their shots. The toss-winning skipper would want to chase due to the dew factor.

A look at T20 records here

Chasing teams have won 12 of the 21 IPL games at this venue (excluding Super Over wins). The first two games at this venue this season saw teams successfully chase down targets in excess of 175. Meanwhile, since 2021, sides batting second have won 15 of the 22 matches played here. 8.04 reads the average run rate of teams batting first in the period.

India own the highest team total here

Earlier this year, India posted 234/4 at this venue versus New Zealand, the highest team total at this ground. Shubman Gill, a member of the Gujarat Titans squad, scored an unbeaten 126 in that contest. It is the highest individual T20 score at this venue. Overall, five times a 200-plus total has been recorded at this venue while batting first in T20 matches.

Here are the key performers

GT skipper Hardik Pandya has scalped 10 wickets in nine T20 games here with an economy of 6.48. Gill averages 81.25 and has a strike rate of 148.4 in T20s here. RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has snapped eight wickets in nine T20 games here at an economy of 8.08. Jos Buttler has hammered 317 runs in seven T20 matches here, striking at 149.52.

Here are the probable XIs

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little. RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact players: Vijay Shankar (GT) and Riyan Parag (RR).