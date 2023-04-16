Sports

Venkatesh Iyer joins Brendon McCullum as KKR's second-ever IPL centurion

Venkatesh Iyer joins Brendon McCullum as KKR's second-ever IPL centurion

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 16, 2023, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Iyer became KKR's second IPL centurion (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders dasher Venkatesh Iyer scripted history against Mumbai Indians in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He was the shining light among the KKR batters as he smashed his maiden IPL ton. In the process, he has become the second centurion for the franchise after Brendon McCullum, who smashed a record-breaking century in IPL's first-ever encounter.

A splendid knock from Venkatesh

Once again, KKR lost an early wicket and Venkatesh was at the crease inside the second over. He steadied the ship by adding 46 runs with Ramanullah Gurbaz and later stitched a 50-run stand with Shardul Thakur. Venkatesh slammed nine maximums and six fours at a blazing strike rate of 203.92. He finished with 104 off 51 ball.

Second centurion for KKR

McCullum's 158* against RCB in the opening match of the inaugural IPL 2008 was the first century scored by a KKR batter. However, since that ton, no other batter has managed to touch the three figures for the franchise. Venkatesh, over all these years, became the first centurion for KKR. He became the first KKR batter to slam a ton against MI.

Highest score by a KKR batter against MI

Venkatesh's century was the maximum number of runs scored by a KKR batter against MI in the IPL. He also became the eighth batter to slam a ton against MI.