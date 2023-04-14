Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad pip Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 14, 2023, 11:16 pm 4 min read

SRH posted a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs, riding on Harry Brook's unbeaten 100

Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Asked to bat, SRH posted a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs, riding on Harry Brook's unbeaten 100 and a fifty from the blade of Aiden Markram. In response, Nitish Rana's 75-run knock wasn't enough as KKR fell short (205/7).

A look at the match summary

SRH were off to a flier before Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi were dismissed by Andre Russell. A defiant stand from Brook and Markram helped SRH set the platform. Brook and Abhishek Sharma then helped SRH post 228/4. In response, KKR were in trouble before Rana and N Jagadeesan added valuable runs. Rana and Rinku Singh tried hard but KKR fell short.

Brook smashes his maiden IPL ton

Brook was off and running in the powerplay overs before slowing down versus the spinners. He got back to a rampant mode, taking Lockie Ferguson to the cleaners before bringing up his ton. His knock was laced with 12 fours and three sixes (SR: 181.82). Brook scored his maiden IPL century and a second in the 20-over career.

Brook becomes third SRH batter to hammer an IPL century

Brook has also gone past the 2,500-run mark (2,561) in 20-over cricket. Brook is now the third SRH batter to hammer a century in the IPL after David Warner (two tons) and Jonny Bairstow. He is the 10th batter to smash a ton versus KKR.

Markram brings up his fourth fifty in the IPL

Markram was superb against the Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring a fluent 26-ball 50 (two fours and five sixes). He struck at an impressive 192.31, hammering his fourth IPL fifty. Markram has now raced to 614 IPL runs at an impressive 40.93. He has gone past 2,900 runs in the 20-over format (2,944). He slammed his 22nd fifty as well.

SRH post a record-breaking score

SRH recorded their second-highest innings total in the IPL. SRH's best score in the IPL reads 231/2 versus RCB, Hyderabad, 2019. SRH also posted the joint-best IPL score versus KKR, equaling DC's 228/4 in Sharjah back in 2020. Meanwhile, the Orange Army also posted the highest score by a visiting team at Eden Gardens, surpassing RCB's 213/4.

Russell claims a three-fer

Andre Russell couldn't finish his spell, claiming 3/22 from 2.1 overs. He now has 92 scalps in the IPL at 23.92. In the 20-over format, he has raced to 393 scalps. Versus SRH, Russell has claimed 16 scalps at 18.43.

Narine records his 14th IPL duck

Sunil Narine recorded his second successive golden duck in IPL 2023, besides an unwanted tally of 14 in the competition. He has equaled Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik in terms of ducks in the IPL (14 each). Mandeep Singh (15) is at the top.

150 IPL games for Bhuvi; Jansen and Markande claim braces

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his 150th appearance in the IPL. Bhuvi (1/29) started his spell with a wicket-maiden. Bhuvneshwar has now raced to 157 scalps, including 31 against KKR. Marco Jansen (2/37) and Mayank Markande (2/27) claimed two wickets each. Markande now has six scalps in IPL 2023 from two games. Meanwhile, Jansen has 13 career scalps from 12 IPL games.

Russell's woes with the bat continue

Russell's woes with the bat continued in IPL 2023. Moreover, he has struggled big time versus right-arm leg-spinners in IPL 2023. Across four innings, he has scored 10 runs from 12 balls, managing just one six and being dismissed on three occasions.

Rana slams his 16th IPL fifty

KKR skipper Rana slammed a ferocious 41-ball 75. His knock was laced with five fours and six sixes. Rana has raced to 2,326 IPL runs at 28.37. He registered his 16th IPL fifty. In 14 games versus SRH, Rana has raced to 495 runs at 35.35. He hammered his fourth fifty versus SRH. Notably, Rana clobbered Umran Malik for six successive boundaries (28 runs).

Rinku slams his maiden IPL fifty

KKR's Rinku slammed his maiden IPL fifty, besides going past 400 runs in the competition. After a match-winning 21-ball 48* versus Gujarat, Rinku tried his best with another elegant knock. He brought up his fifty from 27 balls.