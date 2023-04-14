Sports

Manchester United: Decoding their injury concerns in the 2022-23 season

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 14, 2023, 10:39 pm 3 min read

Lisandro Martinez was taken off during Manchester United's match against Sevilla (Source: Twitter/@EuropaLeague)

Manchester United could only manage a 2-2 draw against Sevilla even after going 2-0 up at half-time in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. However, the result was not United's only concern as their star defender, Lisandro Martinez was stretchered off the ground. It can be a major concern for Erik ten Hag as United's injury list keeps on increasing.

Why does this story matter?

United have suffered numerous injury concerns this season and the problem has not stopped as star center-backs Raphael Varane and Martinez both walked off the ground against Sevilla.

Apart from injuries, suspensions have also hindered United's progress this season.

They missed someone as important as Casemiro due to suspension. Overall, Ten Hag has had several team selection headaches throughout the 2022-23 season.

Martinez was stretchered off against Sevilla

When Martinez was stretchered out of the ground, there were some concerns among the coaches and the United medical staff. But recent reports suggest that it is not an Achilles injury and he may return sooner than expected. "The Achilles tendon was ruled out. It could be the fifth metatarsal and the outlook is better than expected," said Tyc reporter Gaston Edul.

Rashford is down with a groin injury

Marcus Rashford has been United's top scorer this season but he missed the Sevilla match with a groin injury suffered against Everton in United's recent 2-0 win in the Premier League. Rashford is working on his recovery and will be back soon. However, he is still in doubt for the second leg against Sevilla. He has netted 28 goals this season.

Garnacho set to return from an ankle injury

Alejandro Garnacho has had a breakthrough season with United but his season was hindered when he suffered an ankle injury. He has been on the sidelines for weeks and is certain that he will play a role at the end of the season. "He will be back before the season ends. We can win a lot, he has to be ready," Ten Hag said.

Shaw might return to action against Nottingham Forest

United full-back Luke Shaw's injury was not disclosed but the England International will certainly be returning soon. Shaw suffered the injury during United's 1-0 win over Brentford. Ten Hag expects the defender to be available for the upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on April 16. Shaw missed out on the Everton game and did not feature against Sevilla.

Other players who suffered injuries

Donny van de Beek was ruled out for the rest of United's 2022-23 campaign having suffered a knee injury versus Bournemouth. Christian Eriksen suffered from a knee injury and was out since January. He has now returned to the side, making successive substitute appearances. Anthony Martial has had a frustrating campaign with injuries and fitness. However, he has now returned to action.

Casemiro missed several matches due to his red card issues

United's ace midfielder Casemiro picked up a straight red card against Southampton and was handed a four-match ban. He missed the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Fulham followed by matches against Newcastle United, Brentford, and Everton. Earlier, he got red-carded against Crystal Palace after an altercation and missed three domestic matches. Casemiro will now hope to play a crucial role in the season's finale.