SL vs IRE: Dimuth Karunaratne smokes his 15th Test century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 16, 2023, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Karunaratne averges over 47 as SL's Test captain (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne smoked his 15th Test century in the ongoing first Test versus Ireland. The southpaw batted with intent as he reached his ton off just 139 deliveries. His brilliance meant the Lankans touched the 200-run mark for the loss of just one wicket. Here we look at the veteran opener's stats in Tests.

Another fine hundred from Karunaratne's blade

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat at the Galle International Stadium. The hosts were off to a fine start as Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka (29) added 64 runs for the opening wicket. After the latter's departure, the SL skipper joined forces with Kusal Mendis, and the duo stitched a 150-plus stand for the second wicket.

Here we look at Karunaratne's numbers

Sri Lanka's sixth-highest run-getter in Tests, Karunaratne has now raced past 6,300 runs in Tests with his average being over 39. Besides 15 tons, he also has 34 fifties in the format, with his highest score reading 244. Notably, seven of his Test tons have come while leading the team. As a captain, he now owns over 2,300 at a 47-plus average.

Karunaratne might step down after Ireland series

Karunaratne recently announced that he is ready to step down as captain after the Ireland series. "I have informed the selectors that it's good to appoint a new captain for the new WTC cycle. I am ready to step down after the Ireland series" he said. Any statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to come on the same.