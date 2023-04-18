Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Harry Brook's numbers against spin in T20s

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 18, 2023

Harry Brook slammed the first century of IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the exciting clash. All eyes will be on star batter Harry Brook, who slammed this season's first ton against KKR in the last match. However, his duels against the MI spinners will be a fascinating spectacle. Here's more.

How has Brook fared against spinners in T20s?

Brook is known for his explosive batting in all formats of the game. However, he relishes pace bowling more than spinners, and therefore, he was promoted to open the inning for SRH. In 84 T20 innings, he has scored 921 runs against spinners at a strike rate of only 126.68. While he got dismissed 33 times, proving his vulnerability against spin.

His numbers against right-arm off spinners

Brook generally likes to take a cautious approach against spin and waits for pacers to unleash his array of shots. However, he fares decently against right-arm off-spinners. In 35 innings, he has slammed 228 runs at an impressive average of 57. He strikes the traditional off-spinners at 132.55 and was dismissed only four times. Therefore, he will look to attack MI's Hrithik Shokeen.

His numbers against leg spinners

Brook's main issue is against leg spinners, and this is where he struggles to take the aggressive route. In 52 T20 innings against leg spin, Brook has managed 338 runs at a paltry average of 19.88. He also owns a low strike rate of 119.01, while getting dismissed 17 times. Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla will of immense importance for MI in this duel.

A look at his numbers against pacers

Brook is a different beast when he faces pace bowling. He is one of the most explosive young batters who thrives against pacers. He owns a spectacular strike rate of 162.77 against pacers. Overall, he has scored 1,561 runs against them in 84 T20 innings at an average of 38.07. However, his aggressive nature has also led to his 41 dismissals against pace.

Here are his overall numbers and IPL 2023 stats

Brook recently completed 2,500 runs in T20 cricket. He has now accumulated 2,561 runs in 103 T20 matches at an average of 34.14. He has slammed two hundreds and nine fifties, while striking at 147.77. The 24-year-old has set IPL 2023 on fire with the 55-ball 100. He has scored 129 runs in four matches this season at an average of 43.

