IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 08, 2023, 02:23 am 2 min read

Rohit Sharma has scored 770 runs against CSK (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will cross swords against Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this mouth-watering clash on Saturday (April 8). CSK started off with a defeat but bounced back against LSG at home. On the other hand, MI lost their first match against RCB. Here's more.

Both teams have faced each other a total of 34 times in the IPL. MI are ahead with 20 wins, whereas CSK have mustered only 14 victories. In their last meeting, MI bundled out CSK for only 97 and then chased it down within 15 overs. They won the match by five wickets. Daniel Sams and Mukesh Choudhury finished with three wickets apiece.

In 31 matches, Rohit Sharma has hammered 770 runs against CSK at 27.50. He is the third-highest runs scorer against CSK. Overall, Rohit owns 5,880 runs in the IPL at 30.15. Tilak Varma (84*) slammed his IPL career-high score against RCB and is nearing the 500-run mark for MI. Ishan Kishan (418) was MI's highest scorer last season.

Ever since his IPL debut in 2020, Gaikwad (1,356) has scored the most runs for CSK. MS Dhoni (5,004) recently completed 5,000 runs in IPL, only the seventh batter to reach the milestone. Deepak Chahar owns 44 wickets in powerplay overs since IPL 2018, the highest by any bowler. Moeen Ali picked his first IPL four-wicket haul (4/26) against LSG in the last match.

Piyush Chawla (157) needs three scalps to surpass Ravichandran Ashwin in the most wickets tally. Rohit is 120 runs away from completing 6,000 IPL runs. Ravindra Jadeja(133) may surpass Umesh Yadav (136) in the IPL most wickets tally. Ben Stokes (935) is 65 runs away from completing 1,000 IPL runs Tim David (3,464) needs 36 more runs to complete 3,500 T20 runs.