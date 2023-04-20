Sports

IPL 2023: RCB bounce back with a win against PBKS

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 20, 2023, 07:04 pm 3 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 24 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Mohali. RCB, led by Virat Kohli, defended 174/4 after bowling PBKS out (150). Prabhsimran Singh (46) and Jitesh Sharma (41) played valiant knocks, while Mohammed Siraj took a four-fer. A century stand by Kohli and Faf du Plessis powered RCB, who bounced back after losing to Chennai Super Kings.

How did the match pan out?

Kohli and du Plessis came out all guns blazing after PBKS elected to bowl. The duo added 137 runs for the opening wicket. Although RCB didn't lose any wickets, the scoring rate dropped in the middle overs. Runs dried up as RCB managed 44 in the final five overs (174/4). PBKS lost wickets in quick succession. Prabhsimran and Jitesh still kept their hopes alive.

48th half-century for Kohli

Kohli brought up his fourth fifty of the season (59 off 47 balls). Overall, it was his 48th half-century in IPL (100s: 5). Kohli's tally of 279 runs in IPL 2023 is only second to du Plessis. His strike rate this season reads 142.34. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old is the highest run-getter in IPL history, having accumulated 6,903 runs at 36.87.

Fourth fifty of the season for Faf

Du Plessis, who scored a 56-ball 84, mustered his 29th IPL fifty and fourth of the season. During the course, he became the first batter to complete 300 runs in IPL 2023. He has now raced to 343 runs in six games at a sensational average of 68.6. Overall, he owns 3,746 runs in 122 matches at a brilliant average of 36.02.

Du Plessis attains these feats

Versus Punjab Kings, du Plessis tallies 796 runs at 61.23. He brought up his ninth fifty versus PBKS. He is now the sixth-highest scorer versus Punjab, surpassing Robin Uthappa's tally of 772 runs. Du Plessis has gone past 800 runs for RCB (811 runs at 40.55, seven fifties). Notably, du Plessis has become the eighth player with 800-plus runs for RCB.

600 fours for Kohli

During the match, Kohli became just the third player to complete 400 runs in the IPL. With 603 boundaries, Kohli is only behind Shikhar Dhawan (730) and David Warner (592) on the list.

Unique records for Kohli

Kohli has become the first-ever player in IPL history to complete 100 scores of 30+ runs. The 34-year-old is the first player to complete 6,500 runs in T20 cricket as a captain. As mentioned, Kohli led RCB, with regular captain du Plessis playing as an impact player due to an injury. The former led the Royal Challengers after as many as 556 days.

Partnership records for Kohli and du Plessis

As stated, Kohli and du Plessis added 137 runs for the opening wicket. It was their second 100-plus stand of the ongoing season. The duo shared a 148-run stand against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season. Kohli and du Plessis now have the second-most century partnerships (3) for an RCB opening pair. Kohli and Chris Gayle lead the list with four such stands.