PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli smashes his 48th IPL fifty

Virat Kohli continued his excellent form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, smashing a 59-run knock against Punjab Kings in Mohali. Kohli faced 47 balls for his 59, striking at just 125.53. His knock was laced with five fours and three sixes. Kohli added 137 runs for the opening wicket alongside Faf du Plessis. We decode his stats.

279 runs in IPL 2023

In six games, Kohli has raced to 279 runs in IPL 2023 at 55.80. He has clobbered four half-centuries, striking at 142.34. Kohli has managed 25 fours and 11 sixes so far.

Kohli is now the 3rd-highest scorer versus PBKS

Kohli is now the third-highest scorer versus Punjab Kings in the IPL, racing to 861 runs at 38.88. He has slammed one ton and three fifties versus PBKS. Overall in the IPL, Kohli has breached the 6,900-run mark (6,903) at 36.71. He has amassed five tons and 48 fifties. Kohli has also gone past 600 fours in the IPL (603).

Another century-plus stand for Kohli and Faf

Kohli and Faf added 137 runs for the opening wicket. It's now the fifth-highest opening stand for RCB versus any team in the IPL. Earlier this season, the two also added 148 runs for the opening wicket versus Mumbai Indians.

