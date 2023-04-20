Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB: Sam Curran elects to bowl

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2023, 03:15 pm 2 min read

RCB have two wins in five games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams have made mixed starts to their campaigns. While PBKS have three wins in five outings, RCB have returned with just a couple of victories in five matches. Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will offer desired balance. The bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Slower deliveries will be effective on this surface and spinners could play a crucial role. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

PBKS and RCB have met each other on 30 occasions in the IPL. PBKS have the edge, winning 17. RCB have won 13 games. In IPL 2022, PBKS won both the games versus RCB.

Here are the two teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Dhawan misses out; Kohli set to lead RCB

Shikhar Dhawan won't be playing today as confirmed by Curran during the toss. English all-rounder Liam Livingstone is back and Nathan Ellis has replaced Kagiso Rabada. For RCB, Virat Kohli is leading the side today. Kohli confirmed skipper Faf du Plessis potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as an impact player.