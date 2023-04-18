Sports

New Zealand survive Iftikhar Ahmed scare to clinch 3rd T20I

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 18, 2023, 11:47 am 2 min read

Iftikhar Ahmed made 60 off 24 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a must-win third T20I, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by four runs as the five-match series now stands 2-1 in the home team's favor. The contest went right down to the wire as the Kiwis narrowly emerged victorious. Iftikhar Ahmed's blazing knock of 60 runs went in vain. Skipper Tom Latham (64) and James Neesham (3/38) starred for NZ. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

New Zealand posted 163/5 after opting to bat at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While opener Latham contributed with a fine half-century, Daryl Mitchell made 33 off 26 balls. In reply, the hosts suffered a batting collapse and were reduced to 88/7. Though Iftikhar's knock ignited their hopes, Pakistan eventually fell short (159/10 in 20 overs). ﻿Faheem Ashraf also made a handy 14-ball 27.

500 runs for Latham

With the help of seven boundaries and two maximums, Latham scored a 49-ball 64. He has now raced to 503 runs in 28 games at 27.94. His strike rate reads 108.17. Notably, this was his third T20I fifty and a maiden one versus Pakistan. 20 and 19 were his scores in the first two games of the series.

How did the Pakistan bowlers perform?

Shaheen Afridi, who claimed 2/33 in four overs, has now raced to 61 wickets in 50 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.49. Haris Rauf recorded figures worth 2/31. He now owns 82 wickets in 60 T20Is with his economy being 7.99. Shadab Khan (1/34) dismissed Will Young. He is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker with 104 scalps in 90 games (ER: 7.01).

Iftikhar enters the record books

Batting at number eight, Iftikhar recorded Pakistan's second-fastest fifty in T20Is (20 balls). Only Shoaib Malik, who accomplished the milestone off 18 balls against Scotland in 2021, is above him in this regard. He ended up scoring a 24-ball 60 (3 fours, 6 sixes). Iftikhar, who hammered his fourth T20I half-century, now boasts 778 T20I runs at 27.78. His strike rate reads 131.41.

Match-winning figures for Neesham

Neesham was the pick of the NZ bowlers, recording 3/38 in four overs. The all-rounder has now raced to 33 wickets in 66 T20Is (ER: 9.15). Adam Milne (2/37) and Rachin Ravindra (2/28) dismissed a couple of batters apiece. The duo now has 47 wickets at 24.13 and 10 wickets at 19.3, respectively. Ish Sodhi (1/11) has raced to 117 T20I wickets (ER: 7.99).