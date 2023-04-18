Sports

Washington Sundar vs Rohit Sharma in IPL: Decoding the stats

Washington Sundar vs Rohit Sharma in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 18, 2023, 11:57 am 2 min read

Sundar has dismissed Rohit thrice in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 25 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this affair on Tuesday (April 18). Washington Sundar's battle with MI skipper Rohit Sharma is the one to watch out for in the contest. Here we decode their tussle in the IPL.

How has Rohit fared against Sundar?

In just six IPL meetings, Sundar has managed to dismiss Rohit thrice. He has also managed to keep the dasher at bay, conceding 25 runs off 26 balls in this battle. Rohit has smashed the off-spinner for two boundaries and a six in IPL. Sunil Narine (7 times) is the only offie who has dismissed Rohit more often in the IPL.

Sundar's brilliance in powerplay

Two of Rohit's dismissals against Sundar have come in the Powerplay. Notably, the SRH star has enjoyed bowling in the first six overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Sundar has scalped 12 wickets in 34 innings in the powerplay. He concedes runs at 7.55 in this phase. In IPL 2023, he has bowled just two overs in the powerplay, conceding 30 runs without taking any wickets.

Rohit's numbers versus off-spinners

Surprisingly, Rohit has struggled against off-spinners in the IPL. He has fallen prey to them 19 times in 92 innings. The more concerning part is his paltry strike rate of 116.36. Interestingly, his strike rate against offies goes up to 134.5 in T20I cricket. In India colors, off-spinners have dismissed him 11 times in 42 innings. Rohit would certainly like to enhance these numbers.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

Rohit currently owns 5,986 IPL runs at a strike rate of 129.93. He has done well at the Hyderabad stadium, scoring 466 runs at 38.83. The batter has struggled versus SRH, accumulating 325 runs at 20.31. Sundar, who owns 33 IPL wickets (ER: 7.34), is yet to dismiss a batter this season. Against MI, Sundar owns seven wickets in nine games (ER: 6.32).

Rohit's returns in IPL 2023

Though Rohit has got constant starts this season, he has managed just one half-century in four games. 1, 21, 65, and 20 read his scores in IPL 2023. He boasts a strike rate of 132.09 in the ongoing competition.

Poll Who will come on top in this battle?