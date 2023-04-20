Sports

Mohammed Siraj claims his career-best figures in IPL: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2023, 07:46 pm 2 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed a match-winning haul of 4/21 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed a match-winning haul of 4/21 to help his side beat Punjab Kings in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. RCB posted 174/4 in 20 overs, riding on Faf du Plessis's sublime 84. In response, Siraj led the way for RCB, who bundled the Kings out for 150. Here's more.

A solid display on offer

Atharva Taide welcomed Siraj with a four of the very first ball before the right-arm pacer trapped the former LBW with an inswinger. In his second over, another LBW call saw Liam Livingstone be dismissed for two. Siraj, who clocked 2/14 in the PP overs, came back and conceded just four in the 14th. He claimed two scalps for four runs in the 18th.

Siraj's numbers this season and overall in IPL

Siraj's four-fer has seen him race to 12 scalps from six games in IPL 2023. He is now the highest-wicket taker. Siraj is averaging 13.41, besides an economy rate of 6.70. In the IPL, Siraj has claimed 71 scalps at 29.74. He took his second four-wicket haul. For RCB, he has now become the fourth bowler with 60-plus scalps (61).

RCB overcome PBKS in style

Virat Kohli and Faf came out all guns blazing after PBKS elected to bowl. The duo added 137 runs for the opening wicket. Although RCB didn't lose any wickets, the scoring rate dropped in the middle overs. Runs dried up as RCB managed 44 in the final five overs (174/4). PBKS lost wickets regularly as RCB gained a stronghold.