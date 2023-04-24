Sports

Suryakumar Yadav vs Mohammed Shami in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 24, 2023, 10:06 pm 2 min read

SKY slammed a fifty in the last match against PBKS (Source: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

Mumbai Indians will travel to Ahmedabad to face the Gujarat Titans in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the fixture on April 25. GT have won four matches, whereas MI have three wins as many losses under their belt The duel between Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami will be fascinating. Here's more.

SKY's numbers against Shami

SKY has finally found form this season and will look to make the most of it against GT. He has tackled Shami well in the IPL, having scored 21 runs in four meetings at a strike rate of 150. Shami has dismissed him once. However, SKY has lost his wicket to pacers four times this season, each of the last four innings.

How SKY fares against right-arm pacers

SKY is pivotal for MI, especially during the middle overs when he accelerates the scoring rate. He generally takes the aggressive route against right-arm pacers. He owns a strike rate of 150.17 against them across 95 IPL innings. Depicting his intent, but that has also resulted in 47 dismissals. The 32-year-old has slammed 51 maximums and 155 fours with an average of 28.02.

Shami's numbers against Mumbai Indians

Shami has been exceptional this season. He has consistently scalped wickets for GT and will look to do so against MI. His numbers against MI aren't great, but he has improved a lot in recent years. He has scalped 12 wickets in 11 IPL clashes against MI at an average of 28.83. His economy of 8.45 depicts that he was taken to the cleaners.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

SKY has amassed 2,767 runs in 129 IPL appearances at an average of 29.43 (SR: 137.93). The 32-year-old started slowly this season before picking form, having scored 123 runs in six matches. He slammed 57 against PBKS. Meanwhile, Shami has accumulated 109 scalps in 99 matches at 28.21 (Economy: 8.48). In IPL 2023, Shami has scalped 10 wickets in six matches.

