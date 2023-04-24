Sports

IPL 2023: Washington Sundar takes first wicket after six matches

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 24, 2023, 09:52 pm 2 min read

Washington Sundar took 3/28 in four overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) restricted Delhi Capitals to 144/9 in match number 34 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The DC batters failed to maximize their starts, with Manish Pandey and Axar Patel managing 34 each. Of-spinner Washington Sundar did the damage with three wickets. Interestingly, he took his first wicket of IPL 2023.

Sundar takes a three-fer

Off-spinner Sundar was the pick of SRH's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 28 runs in four overs. Notably, Sundar took all three wickets in his second over, dismissing Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, and Aman Hakim Khan. It is worth noting that the right-arm spinner was devoid of wickets in the ongoing season before this match.

Sundar takes his first wicket of IPL 2023

As mentioned, Sundar took his first wicket of IPL 2023 in the ongoing match. Before tonight, Sundar had conceded 131 runs without taking a wicket in 14.4 overs. The Indian spinner is finally among the wickets.

WATCH: The three-wicket over by Sundar

A look at his IPL journey

Sundar made his IPL debut in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiants. He became a mainstay all-rounder for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the following years. Ahead of the previous season, SRH bought Sundar for Rs. 8.75 crore. Overall, he has played 57 matches and scored 354 runs. He has also picked 36 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.34.