IPL 2023: SRH restrict DC to 144/9; Sundar takes three

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 24, 2023, 09:18 pm 2 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded just 11 runs in four overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) restricted Delhi Capitals to 144/9 in match number 34 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The DC batters failed to maximize their starts, with Manish Pandey and Axar Patel managing 34 each. Washington Sundar took three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded just 11 runs in four overs. The latter took two wickets.

DC lose two wickets in Powerplay

DC were off to a steady start after they elected to bat. Bhuvneshwar dismissed Philip Salt on the third delivery of the match. However, Mitchell Marsh counter-attack with four boundaries off Marco Jansen in the next over. Left-arm seamer T Natarajan removed Marsh thereafter. The Capitals mustered 49/2 in the Powerplay (0-6), with David Warner managing just 15(14).

Bhuvi strikes early!

As stated, Bhuvneshwar dismissed Salt for a duck in the first over. The former has now dismissed most batters for ducks in the IPL (25). He has surpassed Dwayne Bravo to attain the second spot on the list. Former pacer Lasith Malinga holds the top spot with 36 such dismissals. Umesh Yadav and Trent Boult (24 each) follow Bravo.

Warner hits his first six of the season

Unlike his last match, Warner couldn't break free. During his 20-ball 21, he smashed his first six of the season. As per Cricbuzz, Warner's 290 runs are the most by a player before hitting a six in an IPL season.

Sundar takes a three-fer

Off-spinner Sundar was the pick of SRH's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 28 runs in four overs. Notably, Sundar took all three wickets in his second over, dismissing Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, and Aman Hakim Khan. It is worth noting that the right-arm spinner was devoid of wickets in the ongoing season before this match.

Sundar takes his first wicket of IPL 2023

As mentioned, Sundar took his first wicket of IPL 2023 in the ongoing match. Before tonight, Sundar had conceded 131 runs without taking a wicket in 14.4 overs. The Indian spinner is finally among the wickets.