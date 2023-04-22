Sports

KL Rahul becomes fastest Indian to 7,000 T20 runs: Stats

KL Rahul has become the fastest Indian batter to complete 7,000 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

KL Rahul has become the fastest Indian batter to complete 7,000 runs in the 20-over format. Rahul bettered the record of Virat Kohli. Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rahul achieved the mark against Gujarat Titans in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Rahul had 6,986 runs in T20s before this game. Here are the stats.

Rahul breaks Kohli's record

Rahul has achieved the milestone in 197 innings, bettering Kohli, who held the record until now (212 innings). Shikhar Dhawan is next in the line among Indians, having recorded 7,000 runs in 246 innings. Rahul is now the seventh Indian to score 7.000-plus runs.

Rahul is the third-fastest to 7,000 runs

Rahul has become third-fastest to score 7,000 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar Azam holds the record, reaching the milestone of 7,000 runs in 188 innings. Former West Indies legend Chris Gayle is second, having achieved the mark in 192 innings.