IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans stun Lucknow Super Giants: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2023, 07:21 pm 3 min read

LSG were 126/3 before being restricted to 128/7

Lucknow Super Giants were stunned by Gujarat Titans in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Gujarat posted a paltry score of 135/6 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya scored a 50-ball 66. Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis bowled well. In response, LSG were 126/3 before being restricted to 128/7. Mohit Sharma claimed two wickets in the 20th over.

How did the match pan out?

Gujarat lost Shubman Gill early on before Wriddhiman Saha and Pandya added 68 runs. But once the former was dismissed, they were in trouble again. Abhinav Manohar and Vijay Shankar failed to make an impact. Pandya stitched a 40-run stand with David Miller taking the score beyond the 130-run mark. In response, KL Rahul's effort wasn't enough as Gujarat turned the screws.

Amit Mishra matches Lasith Malinga's wickets tally in IPL

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra had another great outing for Lucknow Super Giants against the Gujarat Titans. He used his experience on a low and slow Lucknow pitch and finished with 1/9 from his two overs. The 40-year-old Mishra has matched Lasith Malinga's IPL wickets tally. Only Dwayne Bravo (183) and Yuzvendra Chahal (177) are ahead of the senior leg-spinner.

Hardik Pandya registers his ninth IPL fifty

Pandya played a true captain's knock to register his ninth IPL fifty. The GT skipper slammed a 50-ball 66. Pandya's knock was laced with two fours and four maximums. He was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis. Pandya has raced to 2,078 IPL runs at an average of 29.68 (SR: 145.82. In IPL 2023, Pandya has 115 runs from five games at 23.00.

Saha plays a solid 47-run knock; reaches 250 IPL fours

Veteran opener Saha scored a solid 47 from 36 balls. His knock was laced with six fours. He played a massive role in forging a quality stand alongside Pandya after Gill was out for a duck. Saha has 2,564 IPL runs, reaching 250 fours.

Rahul becomes the fastest Indian to 7,000 T20 runs

KL Rahul has become the fastest Indian batter to complete 7,000 runs in the 20-over format. Rahul bettered the record of Virat Kohli. Rahul achieved the milestone in 197 innings, bettering Kohli, who held the record (212 innings). Shikhar Dhawan is next in the line among Indians, having recorded 7,000 runs in 246 innings. Rahul is now the seventh Indian to score 7.000-plus runs.

Rahul is the third-fastest to 7,000 runs

Rahul has become the third-fastest to score 7,000 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar Azam holds the record, reaching the milestone of 7,000 runs in 188 innings. Former West Indies legend Chris Gayle is second, having achieved the mark in 192 innings.

Rahul owns the third-highest 50-plus scores as an opener

As per Cricbuzz, Rahul now owns the third-highest 50-plus scores as an opening batter in IPL history. Rahul has 35 fifty-plus scores in the IPL, steering clear of Gautam Gambhir and Chris Gayle (34 each). David Warner (57) and Shikhar Dhawan (48) are above Rahul in this regard. Rahul smashed his 33rd IPL fifty. Overall, he has 37 fifty-plus scores in the IPL.

Key numbers for Rahul

Rahul scored a sluggish 61-ball 68, striking at 111.48. As per Cricbuzz, it's the third-slowest IPL innings by strike rates (min. 60 balls faced). Meanwhile, Rahul has raced to 4,151 runs at 47.17.

Key bowling stats registered in this match

Krunal claimed 2/16 from his four overs. He now has six wickets this season at 20.33. Overall, Krunal has claimed 67 IPL scalps. Stoinis finished with 2/20 from his three overs. He has raced to 100 career wickets in the 20-over format, including 38 in the IPL. Rashid Khan (1/33) is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 (12).