IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 15, 2023, 02:40 pm 2 min read

Ishan Kishan can complete 2,000 IPL runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Though MI suffered defeats in their first two games, they are coming off a win versus Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, KKR have two wins and as many defeats this season. Here is the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

The Men in Blue and Gold firmly dominate KKR in terms of head-to-head record in IPL. MI have defeated the two-time champions 22 times in 31 games while losing just nine. KKR's record at Wankhede is even more terrible as MI have defeated them eight times in nine games here. Last year, however, KKR defeated MI on both occasions.

A look at the stadium stats

The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring, with the boundaries being on the shorter side. The average run rate of teams batting first here in IPL reads 8.42. Chasing sides have won 57 of the 105 IPL games played here. MI have so far played 72 IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium and emerged winners on 44 occasions (including super over wins).

Rohit Sharma eyeing the 6000-run mark

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (5,966) is just 34 runs away from completing 6,000 runs in IPL. ﻿Virat Kohli (6,788), Shikhar Dhawan (6477), and David Warner (6090) are the only batters with the milestone so far. Notably, Rohit has enjoyed playing against KKR as his tally of 1,020 IPL runs against them is the most for any batter.

50 wickets loading for Varun Chakravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (48 wickets in 46 matches) can touch the 50-wicket mark in IPL. Notably, he requires three wickets to complete 50 wickets for KKR. Chakaravarthy took one wicket for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2019. Sunil Narine (158), Andre Russell (91), Piyush Chawla (66), and Umesh Yadav (65) are the only bowlers with 50-plus wickets for the Knight Riders.

Can Ishan Kishan touch the 2,000-run mark?

Ishan Kishan (1,943) is 57 runs shy of completing 2,000 runs in the IPL. 1,624 of these runs have come in MI colors. Notably, the southpaw averages 29 and has a strike rate of 131.91 in the competition.