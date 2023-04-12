Sports

IPL: MS Dhoni features in 200th match as CSK skipper

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 12, 2023, 07:03 pm 3 min read

Dhoni is the first player to lead a franchise in 200 IPL matches (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

In what is turning out to be a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has unlocked another achievement. The legendary captain is set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 200th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni is the first player to lead a franchise in as many matches. He has led CSK to four IPL titles.

Why does this story matter?

Dhoni has been associated with CSK since the inaugural season (2008) wherein they reached the final.

He is certainly the nucleus of the Super Kings, having scaled heights for them.

Under Dhoni, the Yellow Army reached the playoffs in every season they featured until 2020 (they served a spot-fixing ban in 2016 and 2017).

The 41-year-old continues to break records in the cash-rich league.

A milestone match for Dhoni

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replaced Dhoni as skipper in the 2022 season. However, the latter reclaimed the role after CSK failed to deliver in the first half. Dhoni, who has led CSK to several momentous wins, is the first-ever player to captain a franchise in 200 matches. Rohit Sharma follows Dhoni with 146 matches (for Mumbai Indians).

Only captain with over 100 wins for a franchise

As of now, Dhoni has led CSK to 120 wins in 199 matches in the IPL (lost 78). He remains the only captain to have won over 100 matches for a franchise in the tournament. Rohit joins in with 80 wins.

Dhoni recently touched the 5,000-run mark

Earlier in the tournament, Dhoni became just the seventh batter to complete 5,000 IPL runs. So far, Dhoni, the former Indian skipper, has compiled 5,004 runs at an average of 39.09. He has slammed 24 fifties with the best score of 84*. Dhoni has a strike rate of 135.53. Before the tournament, he was 22 shy of reaching 5,000 IPL runs.

Dhoni eyes 5,000 runs as captain

Dhoni (4,582) is one of two players with over 4,500 runs as captain in the IPL, the other being Virat Kohli (4,881). Dhoni could touch the 5,000-run mark in this regard as well. Rohit follows Dhoni on the list, with 3,761 runs.

Dhoni could attain this feat

Besides his batting, Dhoni is also known for his astonishing glovework behind the stumps. One of the best wicket-keepers in the business, Dhoni could become the first wicket-keeper to affect 40 stumpings in the IPL. He currently leads the tally with 39 of them.

Will Dhoni guide CSK to glory?

More than anything else, Dhoni would aim to end his career with another IPL trophy. Under him, CSK have won the title four times (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021). Winning a fifth title would make the joint-most successful IPL franchise with MI (five titles). After losing one and winning two matches, CSK are set to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk Stadium.