SRH's Rahul Tripathi slams a match-winning 74* versus PBKS: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 10, 2023, 12:25 am 1 min read

Tripathi scored a superb 74* for SRH (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rahul Tripathi dazzled as Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed their maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. SRH's all-round display helped them beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Hyderabad. PBKS scored 143/9, riding on a 99*-run masterclass from Shikhar Dhawan. In response, Tripathi scored a superb 74* for SRH (145/2) and handed PBKS their maiden defeat this season. Here's more.

A solid 100-run stand on offer

Tripathi walked out when SRH were 27/1. The hosts then lost Mayank Agarwal (45/2). Tripathi shared a superb unbeaten 100-run stand alongside Aiden Markram (37*) to win the game with 17 balls remaining. This was SRH's fifth 100-plus stand for the third wicket in IPL. Tripathi finished off the proceedings in style with a four. Before that, Markram slammed Nathan Ellis for four boundaries.

1,906 IPL runs and 11th fifty for Tripathi

Tripathi's knock was laced with 10 fours and three maximums. He struck at 154.17. He has now raced to 1,906 runs in the IPL at 28.45. He slammed his 11th IPL fifty. Versus Punjab, he has 304 runs at 30.40. He smashed his second fifty versus PBKS, besides posting his best score as well.