Liverpool hold Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal 2-2: Key stats

Arsenal had nine attempts, clocking five shots on target (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool held Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal 2-2 in a crucial contest at Anfield on Sunday. Arsenal were up and running, going 2-0 ahead within 28 minutes. However, Mohamed Salah pulled one goal back before half-time as Liverpool upped the tempo. In the second half, Salah missed a penalty before Roberto Firmino's late header sealed an eventful draw. Here's more.

Liverpool dominate as Arsenal's lead cut to six points

Liverpool had 21 attempts in total but managed just six shots on target. Arsenal had nine attempts, clocking five shots on target. Liverpool had 60% of the ball and a pass accuracy of 82%. Arsenal (73 points) have seen their cushion over second-placed Manchester City (67) cut down to six points. Liverpool are placed eighth with 44 points from 29 games.

Martinelli races to 25 Premier League goals; Jesus shines

Making his 87th appearance in the Premier League, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener. He has now raced to 25 goals in the Premier League. In 2022-23, he has 14 goals and four assists under his belt. Gabriel Jesus scored Arsenal's second with a header. He scored his eighth Premier League goal for the Gunners. Meanwhile, overall, the Brazilian has 66 PL goals.

Salah surpasses Drogba's goals tally versus Arsenal

Salah has raced to 133 Premier League goals. He now has 20 goal involvements in 2022-23 (G13 A7). Overall, Salah has scored 24 goals in 42 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season. In 296 games, Salah has 180 goals for the Reds. Salah has now scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal (9) than former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba (8).

Firmino shines versus Arsenal

As per Squawka, Firmino has 11 goals versus Arsenal in the Premier League behind only Harry Kane (14) and Wayne Rooney (12). Firmino has been directly involved in more PL goals against Arsenal than any other player since the start of the 2016-17 season (G9 A3). As per Opta, no player has scored more non-penalty goals against Arsenal in PL history than Firmino (10).

Unique record for Liverpool

As per Opta, Liverpool had 19 shots inside the box against Arsenal, the most such efforts that the Gunners have faced in a Premier League match since the data became available (2003-04 season onward).