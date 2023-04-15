Sports

IPL 2023: MI aim to extend dominance versus KKR

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 15, 2023, 02:37 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma slammed a match-winning half-century in his last outing (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 22 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After suffering defeats in their first two games, MI managed to open their account in their previous assignment versus Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, KKR have two wins and as many defeats this season. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the clash on April 16, 3:30pm onward. The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring, with the boundaries being on the shorter side. Pacers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have done well here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the H2H record

Rohit Sharma's men firmly dominate KKR in terms of head-to-head record in IPL. MI have defeated the two-time champions 22 times in 31 games while losing just nine. KKR's record at Wankhede is even more terrible as MI have defeated them eight times in nine games here. Only one game has landed in their favor. Last year, however, KKR defeated MI on both occasions.

MI aim to build on winning momentum

As if Jasprit Bumrah's absence was not enough, Jofra Archer missed MI's previous game due to an elbow injury. Adding to their woes, Suryakumar Yadav is enduring a lean patch. Hence, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Ishan Kishan would be required to take more responsibilities. For KKR, skipper Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, and Sunil Narine have done well.

A look at the playing XIs

MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen, Nehal Wadhera, Arshad Khan, Riley Meredith/Jofra Archer. KKR (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav. Impact players: Piyush Chawla (MI) and Venkatesh Iyer (KKR).

Here are the key players

Sunil Narine has scalped a total of 23 wickets against MI in 20 IPL matches at 22.73. Rinku Singh has been sensational this season as his previous three scores read: 58*, 46*, and 46. Tilak Varma has been among the runs for MI, having mustered 147 runs at a strike rate of 158.06. Rohit slammed 65 off 45 balls in his previous assignment

