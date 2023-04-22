Sports

IPL 2023, Punjab Kings defend 214 versus Mumbai Indians: Stats

IPL 2023, Punjab Kings defend 214 versus Mumbai Indians: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2023, 11:29 pm 4 min read

Arshdeep (4/29) has surpassed 50 IPL scalps (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings defended their total of 214 versus Mumbai Indians in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. PBKS managed 214/8 in 20 overs, riding on Sam Curran's 55 and Harpreet Singh's 41. In response, MI (201/6) took the match into the final over before Arshdeep Singh delivered the goods.

Summary of the match

PBKS were in a spot of bother at one stage, losing four wickets inside 10 overs. However, Curran and Harpreet Singh's 92-run stand kept PBKS afloat. PBKS scored big in the last six overs with Jitesh Sharma helping the side out too with a blinder. In response, MI responded with Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, and Suryakumar Yadav, playing solid knocks, but it wasn't enough.

Curran hammers a 26-ball 50

24-year-old Curran came to the crease when his side was reeling at 83/4 in the 10th over. He shared a majestic 92-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Harpreet. Curran hammered a 26-ball 50 before eventually falling for 55 from 29 balls. His knock was laced with five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 189.66.

Key numbers for Curran after a majestic fifty

The 92-run stand between Curran and Harpreet is PBKS's second-best fifth-wicket stand versus MI. Curran clocked his third IPL fifty, besides slamming his best score. He now has 479 runs at 23.95. He registered his third IPL fifty.

PBKS manage 109 runs in the final six overs

PBKS maximized at the death (overs 16-20). After 15 overs, PBKS were 118/4 before 96 runs were added off the final five. PBKS managed 109 runs in the final six overs. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the second most runs in the last six overs scored in the tournament's history. Most runs in last six overs: 126, RCB vs GL Bengaluru, 2016.

Contrasting records for Punjab and Mumbai's Arjun Tendulkar

PBKS posted their second-highest score versus MI in the IPL. For the second time in IPL history, PBKS surpassed the 200-run mark versus MI (also 230/3 - Mumbai, 2017). Arjun Tendulkar conceded 31 runs in the 16th over. As per Cricbuzz, it's the second-most expensive over by an MI bowler after Daniel Sams (35 vs KKR).

Jitesh Sharma scripts this record for PBKS

Jitesh scored 25 from seven balls. He struck at 357.14. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the highest strike rate in an IPL inning for PBKS (minimum 25 runs). 344.44 - 31(9) - Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs KKR, Mumbai Wankhede, 2022; 318.75 - 51(16) - KL Rahul vs DC, Mohali, 2018; and 312.50 - 25*(8) - Nicholas Pooran vs RR, Sharjah, 2020 follow suit.

Rohit Sharma clocks these records

Rohit scored a 27-ball 44 (4s: 4, 6s: 3). In the IPL, Rohit has slammed 250 sixes, becoming just the third player with this record after AB de Villiers (251) and Chris Gayle (357). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit now has 91 sixes at the Wankhede in 20-over cricket, equaling Kieron Pollard's record. In the IPL at Wankhede, Rohit has 79 sixes and 175 fours.

Rohit surpasses 800 career IPL runs versus Punjab

Rohit has now raced to 812 runs versus PBKS in the IPL at an average of 33.83. He is the fifth batter to achieve 800-plus runs. Rohit also surpassed Gayle's tally of 797 runs. Rohit now has 36 sixes versus Punjab, surpassing Suresh Raina (35).

Green slams his maiden IPL fifty

Green slammed a massive 43-ball 67. His knock was laced with six fours and three sixes. Green hammered his maiden IPL fifty and a fourth in the 20-over format. It's also his best score. Notably, he was part of two mega stands alongside Rohit and Suryakumar, keeping MI in the hunt.

6,000 career T20 runs for Suryakumar

Suryakumar broke the shackles, managing seven fours and three sixes. He has now gone past 6,000 career runs in T20s (6,021), besides slamming his 38th fifty. He has also surpassed 600 T20 fours (602). Suryakumar scored his 17th IPL fifty, racing to 2,767 runs.

Arshdeep surpasses 50 IPL scalps

Arshdeep was magnificent for PBKS and bowled a solid last over of the match. He finished with figures worth 4/29. Arshdeep has now surpassed the 50 wickets mark in IPL (53). In IPL 2023, he now has 13 scalps (highest).