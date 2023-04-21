Sports

David Warner becomes leading run-scorer against KKR in IPL: Stats

A 57-run knock from David Warner helped Delhi Capitals win their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Delhi. He slammed another half-century as DC chased down 128 against Kolkata Knight Riders, who were bundled out. Warner, who slammed his 59th IPL half-century, has four 50+ scores this season. He now owns the most runs against KKR in the IPL.

Warner slams his 59th IPL fifty

Warner, who has been under the scanner for his slow knocks, slammed a 41-ball 57 against KKR. He smashed his fourth half-century of the ongoing season, hammering 11 fours in his knock. Warner now has 59 fifties in the IPL besides four centuries. He is the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, having scored 276 runs at an average of 55.20.

Most runs against KKR in IPL

Warner has become the leading run-scorer against KKR in the IPL. He claimed the top spot after overtaking Rohit Sharma (1,040). Notably, Warner and Rohit are the only players with over 1,000 runs against the Knight Riders in the cash-rich league. Warner has racked up 1,075 IPL runs against KKR at an average of 44.79. The tally includes a strike rate of 145.27.

Joint-most 50+ scores against KKR

Warner now has the joint-most 50+ scores (8) against KKR in the IPL, with Suresh Raina. The former owns six half-centuries and two tons in this regard. Rohit follows Warner with seven 50+ scores against the Knight Riders.

Second-most IPL runs in Delhi

Warner attained another feat during the match. He has become the second-highest run-scorer at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the IPL. Warner, who surpassed Shreyas Iyer (855) in this regard, now owns 885 runs at this venue. The DC skipper is only behind former batter Virender Sehwag, who finished his career with 933 runs in Delhi.

DC beat KKR to claim their first win

KKR started poorly after DC elected to field (PP: 35/3). Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each as KKR perished (20 overs). Jason Roy (43) stuck around, while Andre Russell slammed a 31-ball 38* toward the end. DC lost three wickets before Warner took over. Although KKR bowlers scripted a comeback, DC won eventually (128/6 in 19.2 overs).

Two crucial points for DC

Before tonight, DC were vying to win their first match of the season. They lost their first five matches in IPL 2023. DC still occupy the 10th spot on the points table, behind Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).